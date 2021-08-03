Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $81.10. Approximately 90,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

