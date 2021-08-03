Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

