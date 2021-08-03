Piper Sandler Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $351.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $162.60 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.85.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

