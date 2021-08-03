Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Busey Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.