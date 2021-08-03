Piper Sandler Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

NYSE PB opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,277,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

