Pivot Token One Day Volume Reaches $146,136.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $146,136.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00058699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00798491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00094382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00041515 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

