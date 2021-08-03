Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.50 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines’ strong presence in the Permian Basin, cost-saving initiatives and impressive credit profile of customers will support operations over the long term. The firm’s systematic investment, and focus on expanding pipelines in resource-rich regions as well as developing new projects are also expected to boost operations. It continues to expand operations through joint ventures. However, units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather in Texas during February. In order to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures for protecting employees, its operating expenses can increase. Excess pipeline capacity in some of the major production regions might lower the demand for midstream services.”

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

PAA opened at $9.72 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.