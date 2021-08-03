Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

