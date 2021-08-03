Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading Up 3.6%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 84 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $593,235. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

