Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Down 24.4% in July

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,700 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

POLA stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25. Polar Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 132.91% and a negative return on equity of 77.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Polar Power in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Polar Power by 5,034.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC), power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets.

