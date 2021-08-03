Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

