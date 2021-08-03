PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolyPid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that PolyPid will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PolyPid by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 434,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PolyPid by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

