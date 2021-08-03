Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

POR stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

