Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,656,665,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $23.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,308.01. The stock had a trading volume of 61,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

