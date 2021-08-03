Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,791,204.15 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. 1,289,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,109. Poshmark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,120,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,187,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

