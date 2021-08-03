PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $81.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $81.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,612.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.72 or 0.06554149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.21 or 0.01386102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.92 or 0.00359775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00129437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.00608081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.76 or 0.00369736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00288853 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,497,077 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

