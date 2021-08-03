PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $23.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,435.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.92 or 0.06597921 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $539.77 or 0.01404368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00362895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00591613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.75 or 0.00361011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00302679 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,504,613 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.