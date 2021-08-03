PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PPJE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50,070,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,674,532. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises
