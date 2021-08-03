Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 37,994 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 225.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Repare Therapeutics worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10. Insiders sold 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

RPTX opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

