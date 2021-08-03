Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,158 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,524,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navient by 804.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 926,836 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,989,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a current ratio of 19.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.