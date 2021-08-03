Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 7,800 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

