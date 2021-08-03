Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Crane by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Crane by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of CR opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.66. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

