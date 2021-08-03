Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth $19,549,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 80,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.8338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

