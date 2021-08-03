Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 39,809 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $32,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $93.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.21. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

