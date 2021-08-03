Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,894 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $35,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,821. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

