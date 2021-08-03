Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of First Hawaiian worth $33,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 282.9% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 248,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

FHB opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

