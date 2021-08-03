Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $31.91 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 734,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $31,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after buying an additional 236,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 208,964 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after buying an additional 205,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

