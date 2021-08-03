Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145,948 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.