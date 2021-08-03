Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Penumbra worth $34,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $135,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $265.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.10. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 591.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. upped their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

