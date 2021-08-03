Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 119,343 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 722,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $37,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $463,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 40.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $368,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.07. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

