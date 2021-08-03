Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of PCSA opened at $6.00 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
