Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PCSA opened at $6.00 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.05.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

In related news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.