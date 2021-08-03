Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Boosted by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

