PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 242,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,301. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

