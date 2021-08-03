PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.70 million-$62.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.84 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PRO stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 242,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,392. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.99. PROS has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.