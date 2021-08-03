Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 11.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 43.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $391.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 3.02.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

