PTON (PTON) Market Cap Hits $379,784.03

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. PTON has a market capitalization of $379,784.03 and $161.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PTON has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PTON Coin Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

