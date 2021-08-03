Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 1,658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.08. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGZPY shares. UBS Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

