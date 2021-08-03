Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Puma stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.84. Puma has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

