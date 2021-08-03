Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading 34.8% Higher Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $404.21 million and $119.11 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00004085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00100615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00142084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,490.02 or 1.00551319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00850597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

