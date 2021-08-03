Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $471.04 Million

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report sales of $471.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.05 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $403.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pure Storage by 10.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after buying an additional 256,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $56,752,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

