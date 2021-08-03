PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.62. 1,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

