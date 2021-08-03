Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD opened at $240.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $193.59 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

