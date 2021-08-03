Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%.

WH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.