Q2 (QTWO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38. Q2 has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.