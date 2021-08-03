Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issued By Truist Securiti

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 133,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

