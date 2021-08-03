Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Issued By Wedbush

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

