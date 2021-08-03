Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $375.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $215,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,500 shares of company stock worth $184,810,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.