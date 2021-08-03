Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $64.42 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.