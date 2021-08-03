Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME opened at $211.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,190,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

