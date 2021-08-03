Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Increased by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMD. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.