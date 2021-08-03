Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $73.50 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $581,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,682 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 605.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,043,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,008 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.2% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 440,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

